OSTC Announces Participation In Stonewall Diversity Champions Programme

Derivatives trading and education firm OSTC has today announced its participation in Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme, to improve LGBT inclusion across its UK business.
The move is designed to promote employee inclusion and wellbeing, while improving diversity across the organisation and ensuring a wide range of voices contribute to OSTC’s business development and strategy.
The company’s core belief is that the opportunity to work in financial markets should be inclusive and open to all. This fits with Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme, the leading employers’ programme for ensuring all LGBT staff are accepted in the workplace.
Programme participants work to embed policies and practices designed to improve inclusion across their organisation. Involvement in the programme is widespread across the financial services industry, with fellow participants including Barclays, HSBC, the Bank of England and the FCA.
Speaking on the announcement, Lee Hodgkinson, CEO at OSTC, said: “As an organisation, we believe it makes commercial sense to have a diverse workforce and we strive to provide a working environment with inclusion at its heart. Having a range of voices, informed by different experiences and lifestyles, is key for any organisation to survive and thrive in the future. It is my hope that our partnership with Stonewall encourages other firms in our industry to follow a similar path.”
“Our work as part of Stonewall’s Diversity Champions programme codifies our longstanding commitment to providing a safe and inclusive workplace for all our employers. Our ethos is focussed on treating our colleagues with respect and decency. We’re excited to be joining leading names across the industry in signing up to the gold standard of LGBT workplace inclusion in the UK.”
Garth Heron, Client Account Manager, Stonewall said: ‘LGBT-inclusive employers play a crucial role in changing society by using their power and influence to proudly support LGBT staff and customers. We are thrilled that OSTC have joined our Diversity Champions programme to demonstrate their commitment to championing lesbian, gay, bi and trans equality. We are excited to work with OSTC over the coming months to support their LGBT inclusion activities, so all their staff can be accepted without exception."