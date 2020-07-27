Oslo Optiq Migration Derivatives – Front To Back Testing Update

Euronext would like to inform customers that Front-to-back testing in Derivatives Next EUA (pEUA) is available. Customers can start to test trade reconciliation between Euronext and LCH SA in the EUA environment to prepare for the Oslo Derivatives Optiq migration.
Trading members are requested to confirm their clearing setup for Oslo Derivatives to the Euronext Membership team (euronextmembership@euronext.com, +31 (0)20 721 4264) in case they have not done so already. This information is required to ensure proper front to back testing.
Front-to-back testing is a mandatory conformance test for new trading members for the Oslo Optiq migration. A conformance document describing the different tests have been published and a webform to validate a successful test has also been created.
■ The conformance script can be found here.
■ The validation webform can be found here.
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.