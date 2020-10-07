Oslo Børs: Vaccibody Admitted To Trading

Vaccibody is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies.
The Chair of the Board of Directors, Anders Tuv, comments: “Due to the news flow, Vaccibody has over the past twelve months generated significant interest from both Norwegian and international investors. The list of shareholders has almost tripled during the past year and now counts more than 800 individual shareholders. The registration and fully electronic trading on Merkur is a logical next step for Vaccibody and will further facilitate the transparency of trading in and the liquidity of the company’s shares.”
About Vaccibody
Vaccibody is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies. The company is using the Vaccibody technology platform to generate best-in-class therapeutics against cancers and infectious diseases with a high unmet medical need.
Vaccibody is developing cutting-edge, targeted DNA vaccines for clinical use, based on a deep understanding of immunological principles. Vaccibody’s vaccines specifically target Antigen Presenting Cells (APC), which are essential for inducing rapid, strong and specific immune responses and elicit efficacious clinical responses. By intelligent design, Vaccibody’s vaccines can be tailored to induce the desired immune response profile correlating with protection for each specific disease with any given antigen. Hence, the Vaccibody vaccine platform has the potential to address many disease areas with a high unmet medical need such as cancer and infectious diseases. In addition, Vaccibody has collaborations with Roche and Nektar Therapeutics. Vaccibody.com
