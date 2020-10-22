Oslo Børs Optiq® Migration – Cash Dress Rehearsal On 31 October And Conformance Reminder

The second Dress Rehearsal for the Oslo Cash migration to Optiq will take place on Saturday 31 October 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals is mandatory. Conformance validation tests must be performed before the Dress Rehearsal and should be submitted as soon as possible.
SECOND CASH DRESS REHEARSAL ON 31 OCTOBER
As mentioned in the Info Flash of 29 September 2020, the second Dress Rehearsal for the Oslo Cash migration to Optiq will take place on Saturday 31 October 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals for the Oslo Cash migration is mandatory. Clients who did not participate in the Dress Rehearsal of 10 October 2020 should ensure their participation in this one.
In order to participate three prerequisites are required:
■ Order Production Logical Accesses
■ Pass Functional Conformance test
■ Conduct connectivity tests in Production
More details on each step can be found in the Info Flash of 29 September 2020.
The Dress Rehearsal guidelines for 31 October 2020 will be published early next week.
Clients who intend to participate in this second Dress Rehearsal are asked to register here before Friday 30 October 2020.
CONFORMANCE TEST REMINDER
Clients who have not yet booked their Functional Conformance test should do so as soon as possible to secure their participation in the second Oslo Cash Dress rehearsal and Oslo Cash Go-live. Clients who have not yet submitted their conformance validation forms are also asked to do this as soon as possible.
MDG Validation Form
■ The MDG Check List form validates that the member/provider understands and can properly use the SBE template, various MDG messages, and concepts related to Market Data. Refer to Migration Guidelines section 3.2.3.3 for more info.
■ Cash MDG Validation form: New clients & Existing Euronext clients
SATURN Validation form
■ Clients are asked to perform a file upload/insertion of the Saturn service they are going to use for Oslo Cash (OBOE, APA, ARM, SLC Manager, etc). Refer to Migration Guidelines section 3.2.3.4 for more info.
■ New Euronext clients are reminded that SLC Manager is mandatory in order to go live for Oslo Cash on Optiq.
■ Cash Saturn Validation form: All clients
Front-to-Back Validation form
■ This test is to confirm that the mapping of fields and the associated configured values from Order Entry to posting in clearing accounts is correctly populated by the client’s trading facing systems, clearing members and back offices. The Trading Member needs to submit orders populated as expected and generate trades. The Trading Member is responsible for confirming with its Clearing Member that the received the trades are mapped as expected.
■ Cash Front-to-back validation form: All clients
DOCUMENTATION
The Oslo Migration Guidelines, Oslo technical documentation and other documentation are available in the IT Documentation section of the Euronext Connect customer portal at www.euronext.com/optiq.
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Operational Client Services Desk
Telephone:
|
Belgium: +32 2620 0585
|
|
Portugal: +351 2 1060 8585
|
France: +33 1 8514 8585
|
|
Netherlands : +31 20 721 9585
|
Ireland: +353 1 6174 289
|
|
UK: +44 207 660 8585
Email: clientsupport@euronext.com Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET