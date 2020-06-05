Oslo Børs: Ice Fish Farm Admitted To Trading

Ice Fish Farm, one of the leading salmon farmers in Iceland, has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market.
Last week Ice Fish Farm raised NOK 400 million in a private placement and secondary sale of shares.
– The private placement attracted very strong interest from Norwegian and international high-quality institutional investors and was multiple times oversubscribed, announced the company.
Sustainable salmon
– We thank our investors for taking part in this new chapter of the Icelandic salmon saga. Now we invite even more investors to take part in bringing sustainable salmon to the world market, comments Guðmundur Gíslason, CEO of Ice Fish Farm.
Oslo Børs is the world's largest and most important financial marketplace for the seafood sector.
– Investors from all over the world are attracted to Oslo Børs. Ice Fish Farm will be a tasty addition to our offering of seafood companies to investors, comments Øivind Amundsen, President and CEO of Oslo Børs.