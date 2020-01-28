Oslo Børs - Derivatives Clearing Migration - Technical User Group

Welcome to Oslo Børs Technical User Group – Derivatives Clearing Migration, in preparation for migrating clearing of derivatives to LCH SA. The derivatives clearing migration will happen when Oslo Børs' derivatives trading migrates to the Optiq® trading platform. This Technical User Group session will be particularly relevant for derivatives participants in the Oslo market which are currently not connected to LCH SA.
Agenda:
- Recap of project scope and timeline
- Presentation of LCH SA derivatives clearing
- Business set up and requirements
- Clearing operations
- Technical set up
- Q&A
Please register your attendance:
Register for Technical User Group – Clearing on 6 February, by 4 February 2020