 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Oslo Børs - Derivatives Clearing Migration - Technical User Group

Date 28/01/2020

Welcome to Oslo Børs Technical User Group – Derivatives Clearing Migration, in preparation for migrating clearing of derivatives to LCH SA. The derivatives clearing migration will happen when Oslo Børs' derivatives trading migrates to the Optiq® trading platform. This Technical User Group session will be particularly relevant for derivatives participants in the Oslo market which are currently not connected to LCH SA.

Agenda: 

  • Recap of project scope and timeline
  • Presentation of LCH SA derivatives clearing
    • Business set up and requirements
    • Clearing operations
    • Technical set up
  • Q&A

Please register your attendance:
Register for Technical User Group – Clearing on 6 February, by 4 February 2020 