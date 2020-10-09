 Skip to main Content
Oslo Børs - Delta - Optiq: Fixed Income Update In Next EUA (p-EUA)

Date 09/10/2020

A Fixed Income release for the Oslo Optiq migration is available in the Next EUA (p-EUA) environment. This release introduces Deferral (Oslo) and also corrects known issues.

OSLO FIXED INCOME NEXT EUA RELEASE

Euronext informs clients that a Fixed Income release for the Oslo Optiq migration is available in the Next EUA (p-EUA) environment. This release introduces the final Oslo Fixed Income feature, Deferral (Oslo), and also corrects known issues.

The Deferral (Oslo) feature enables Oslo Fixed Income trades to be published at 16:00 CET if the necessary criteria are met and when DeferralIndicator is set to “5 – Deferral (Oslo)”.

KNOWN ISSUES

The previous known issues have been corrected:

■     When performing an OBOE Repo report (9 - RE: ‘Repo’), field MiFID Notional Price is not set to YIEL in Full Trade Information in MDG

■     INC-53233 - OBOE the Waiver ILQD not present via GUI and unknown via Upload (Saturn)

■     INC-53236 - OBOE; OTC Post Trade ILQD;LRGS;SIZE and TPAC are not present via GUI and unknown via Upload (Saturn)

■     INC-53303 – OBOE on Bonds possible after cut-off (16:00) (Saturn)

 

New known issues:

■     Oslo Fixed Income trades flagged Deferral (Oslo) are published on MDG at 18:00 CET instead of 16:00 CET

■     INC-55609 - OBOE trade in an Oslo bond with trading date for yesterday is not published immediately

■     Saturn OBOE Trade is published as deferral – should be immediate 

■     Saturn (APA) Trade where MIC=XOAM is not accepted on an instrument is linked to several MICs (Including XOAM)

■     When entering an OBOE with OTCPOSTRADEINDICATOR ILQD, SIZE, LRGS, Field MMT PublicationMode in the MDG message Full trade info equals 1 instead of the same values ‘ILQD’/ ‘SIZE’/ ‘LRGS’

 

DOCUMENTATION

The Oslo Migration Guidelines, Oslo technical documentation & other documentation are available in the IT Documentation section of the Euronext Connect customer portal at www.euronext.com/optiq.

 

Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.

 

Operational Client Services Desk

Telephone:

Belgium:                +32 2620 0585

 

Portugal:                +351 2 1060 8585

France:                  +33 1 8514 8585

 

Netherlands :        +31 20 721 9585

Ireland:                  +353 1 6174 289

 

UK:                          +44 207 660 8585

Email: clientsupport@euronext.com                                  Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET
 
 