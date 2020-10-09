Oslo Børs - Delta - Optiq: Fixed Income Update In Next EUA (p-EUA)

|
A Fixed Income release for the Oslo Optiq migration is available in the Next EUA (p-EUA) environment. This release introduces Deferral (Oslo) and also corrects known issues.
OSLO FIXED INCOME NEXT EUA RELEASE
The Deferral (Oslo) feature enables Oslo Fixed Income trades to be published at 16:00 CET if the necessary criteria are met and when DeferralIndicator is set to “5 – Deferral (Oslo)”.
KNOWN ISSUES
The previous known issues have been corrected:
■ When performing an OBOE Repo report (9 - RE: ‘Repo’), field MiFID Notional Price is not set to YIEL in Full Trade Information in MDG
■ INC-53233 - OBOE the Waiver ILQD not present via GUI and unknown via Upload (Saturn)
■ INC-53236 - OBOE; OTC Post Trade ILQD;LRGS;SIZE and TPAC are not present via GUI and unknown via Upload (Saturn)
■ INC-53303 – OBOE on Bonds possible after cut-off (16:00) (Saturn)
New known issues:
■ Oslo Fixed Income trades flagged Deferral (Oslo) are published on MDG at 18:00 CET instead of 16:00 CET
■ INC-55609 - OBOE trade in an Oslo bond with trading date for yesterday is not published immediately
■ Saturn OBOE Trade is published as deferral – should be immediate
■ Saturn (APA) Trade where MIC=XOAM is not accepted on an instrument is linked to several MICs (Including XOAM)
■ When entering an OBOE with OTCPOSTRADEINDICATOR ILQD, SIZE, LRGS, Field MMT PublicationMode in the MDG message Full trade info equals 1 instead of the same values ‘ILQD’/ ‘SIZE’/ ‘LRGS’
DOCUMENTATION
The Oslo Migration Guidelines, Oslo technical documentation & other documentation are available in the IT Documentation section of the Euronext Connect customer portal at www.euronext.com/optiq.
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Operational Client Services Desk
Telephone:
Email: clientsupport@euronext.com Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET
