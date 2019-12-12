Oslo Børs: Changes To The Composition Of The OBX Index From 23 December 2019

Oslo Børs has performed the semi-annual revision of the composition of the OBX Index, which consists of the 25 most traded shares at Oslo Børs. From 23 December 2019, Frontline and BW LPG will be added to the index, while PGS and Elkem are removed.
The OBX Index normally consists of the 25 most traded securities on Oslo Børs. The index is a tradable index with exchange traded futures and options available. OBX is a semi-annually revised free float adjusted total return index (dividend adjusted) with composition changes implemented on the first trading day after the third Friday in June and December.
The following companies will be included in the index from and including Monday 23 December 2019:
- Aker
- Aker BP
- Bakkafrost
- BW LPG
- BW Offshore Limited
- DNB
- DNO
- Equinor
- Frontline
- Gjensidige Forsikring
- Golden Ocean Group
- Lerøy Seafood Group
- MOWI NEL
- Norsk Hydro
- Norwegian Air Shuttle
- Orkla
- SalMar
- Schibsted ser. A
- Storebrand
- Subsea 7
- Telenor
- TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company
- Tomra Systems
- Yara International
See the new composition with weights here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/491446