Oslo Børs: BEWi Admitted To Trading

BEWi has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market. “Being admitted to trading is strategically important and a milestone for BEWi”, comments the Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors.
BEWi recently raised NOK 275 million through a placement of existing shares. “The placement attracted strong interest from Norwegian and international investors and was significantly oversubscribed”, BEWi announced.
Looking to grow through acquisitions
BEWi was founded in 1980 at Frøya in Norway and has since grown to become a major European player in both the insulation and packaging industries. Its admission to trading on Merkur Market plays a key role in BEWi’s strategy, commented Gunnar Syvertsen, Chairman of the Board of BEWi:
“We are now ready to take a leading role in the ongoing consolidation of our industry, and we therefore consider BEWi’s admission to trading to be strategically important, as well as a milestone for the company.”
“Our strategic priorities are to continue to grow through accretive acquisitions, to further strengthen our circular activities and to continue to innovate new sustainable solutions for our customers”, commented Christian Bekken, the CEO of BEWi.