Oslo Bors: HydrogenPro Admitted To Trading

The cleantech company HydrogenPro has today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market (ticker code: HYPRO-ME).
HydrogenPro provide customised turn-key plants for large-scale production of green hydrogen to global industrial clients.
HydrogenPro recently raised NOK 600 million through a private placement, consisting of NOK 550 million in new shares and NOK 50 million from existing shareholders. The placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international investors and was significantly oversubscribed, reported HydrogenPro.
“We are extremely pleased with our first reception in the public markets and the offering clearly demonstrates the capital market’s interest for the accelerating market for green hydrogen. Our private placement was substantially oversubscribed by a large group of quality investors and we are proud to be associated with our new shareholders”, commented Walter Qvam, the chairman of HydrogenPro.
“The company now enters a new phase in its development. We will strengthen the organisation, continue to scale up our system design and engineering capacity and refine our close relationships with our key partners,” commented Mårten Lunde, CEO of HydrogenPro.
Photo: Terje Bendiksby / NTB
About HydrogenPro HydrogenPro AS was founded in 2013 and the company’s principal business is to provide customised turn-key plants for large-scale production of green hydrogen to global industrial clients. The company aims to be a world leading designer and supplier of alkaline electrolyser technology plants and solutions that meet the highest requirements for safety, reliability and long lifetime at competitive cost. hydrogen-pro.com