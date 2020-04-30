Oslo Axess To Oslo Børs: Hafnia Moors In Oslo

Hafnia has today transferred from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs. Oslo Børs is the obvious choice for larger companies that have an established track record and a wide shareholder base.
Hafnia is one of the largest owners and operators of oil product tankers in the world. The company listed on Oslo Axess in November last year and has grown to become one of the largest shipping companies listed in Oslo.
“Years of strengthening Hafnia’s business and preparing for the capital markets culminated today in the successful listing of Hafnia on the Oslo Stock Exchange. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Hafnia’s story. With the largest owned and commercially managed fleet comprised of 174 vessels, Hafnia is uniquely positioned for the future of responsible maritime energy transportation to world markets,” comments Mikael Skov, the CEO of Hafnia.
“Shipping is one of our strong sectors. As the world's leading shipping exchange, we attract companies and investors from around the globe. We would like to extend a warm welcome to Hafnia”, comments Øivind Amundsen, the President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
The difference between Oslo Børs and Oslo Axess
Listing on Oslo Børs represents a full stock exchange listing that complies with all EU requirements, while listing on Oslo Axess gives companies access to an authorised and fully regulated marketplace. Listed companies are subject to all the obligations of stock exchange listing, regardless of the marketplace on which they are listed.
Oslo Børs is the obvious choice for larger companies that have an established track record and a wide distribution of shareholders. Oslo Axess is suitable for companies that have less than three years' history but seek the quality stamp and other benefits associated with listing on a regulated marketplace.