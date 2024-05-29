Osaka Exchange: First Anniversary Of The Listing Of Six New Derivatives Products

Comment from Yokoyama Ryusuke, President & CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.

May 29, 2023 marks one year since the listing of six new products on Osaka Exchange. Nikkei 225 micro Futures, Nikkei 225 mini Options, and 3-Month TONA Futures have steadily expanded in trading volume since the second half of last year in response to market fluctuations based on a variety of factors.

We will continue to provide a variety of products and services in order to contribute to the development of the Japanese financial markets and improved convenience for investors.