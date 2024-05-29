Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Osaka Exchange: First Anniversary Of The Listing Of Six New Derivatives Products

Date 29/05/2024

  • Nikkei 225 micro Futures
  • Nikkei 225 mini Options
  • 3-Month TONA Futures
  • S&P/JPX 500 ESG Score Tilted Index Futures
  • FTSE JPX Net Zero Japan 500 Index Futures
  • Nikkei 225 Climate Change 1.5°C Target Index Futures

 

First Anniversary of the Listing of Six New Derivatives Products

Comment from Yokoyama Ryusuke, President & CEO, Osaka Exchange, Inc.

May 29, 2023 marks one year since the listing of six new products on Osaka Exchange. Nikkei 225 micro Futures, Nikkei 225 mini Options, and 3-Month TONA Futures have steadily expanded in trading volume since the second half of last year in response to market fluctuations based on a variety of factors.
We will continue to provide a variety of products and services in order to contribute to the development of the Japanese financial markets and improved convenience for investors.

Related Data

Monthly trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures, Nikkei 225 mini Options, and 3-Month TONA Futures

Monthly trading volume for Nikkei 225 micro Futures
Monthly trading volume for Nikkei 225 mini Options
Monthly trading volume for 3-Month TONA Futures
(note)
  • ･figures for May 2024 are until May 28.
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg