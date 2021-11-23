Options Provides Hosted Environment For Finastra’s Fusion Invest In The Cloud

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, today announced the availability of Fusion Invest in the cloud, powered by Options’ technical infrastructure.
As part of its multi-cloud offering, Options has been working closely with Finastra to host the Fusion Invest product, which has been available on the cloud since the start of the year.
Cloud-based Fusion Invest enables Finastra customers to access its innovative investment management solution without deploying hardware on-premises. It is designed to help portfolio and investment managers perform better in a market that is becoming ever more complex and highly regulated. The solution provides increased agility to scale, grow and utilize new products and services at greater speeds. Users also benefit from access to integrated portfolio and risk management, based on advanced analytics for faster and better investment decisions, cross-asset coverage and front-to-back processing capabilities designed to increase efficiency, as well as a flexible operating model around a real-time investment book of record.
Options’ SVP, Managing Director, EMEA, Samuel Farmer said, “We are delighted to be working with Finastra to offer Fusion Invest within our hybrid cloud environment. As a trusted Azure partner and long-time collaborator with Finastra, we are excited by this development which will enhance the breadth of our joint offering to clients. This advancement has formed a scalable model between the Options and Azure cloud environments, allowing cross-platform compatibility with a market-leading security wrapper.”
Younes Guemouri, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fusion Invest at Finastra, added, “Cloud-based Fusion Invest eliminates challenges around cost, scalability and infrastructure support. In collaborating with Options, a company we have been working with in a private cloud environment for many years, we enable our customers to benefit from Options’ infrastructure expertise as well as fast onboarding and access to robust and secure, real-time investment management technology.”
Options and Finastra have been industry partners, bringing hosted offerings to the financial services market together, for over five years.