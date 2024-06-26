Options And DiffusionData Forge Groundbreaking Partnership, Unveiling Belfast’s First Capital Markets Community Meet-Up

, the pioneer and leader in real-time data streaming, today announced a strategic partnership with , a trailblazer in capital markets infrastructure.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Options and DiffusionData will host Belfast’s first Capital Markets Community Meet-Up. The event will bring together an ecosystem of market data, capital markets, and FinTech firms on Thursday, 27th June, for an evening of drinks, networking, and the latest insights from the Belfast Market Data Community. The meet-up takes place at the Jailhouse Belfast, 4 Joy's Entry from 6.30PM.

The strategic partnership will enable an integration between DiffusionData’s real-time data distribution server, Diffusion, and Options’ consolidated data service. This will streamline the experience for mutual customers to deliver multi-asset class data in a controlled manner over any network, at internet scale, using market leading, web socket technology.

The Diffusion framework is used by companies across the capital markets landscape to control the end-to-end flow of data, create personalized data streams and efficiently deliver data with patented bandwidth optimization, enabling clients to maximize the value of Options’ consolidated data service.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services, combining hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, commented, “Our partnership with DiffusionData represents a significant advancement in our ability to deliver robust and scalable data solutions to our clients. By integrating Diffusion’s cutting-edge data streaming technology with our consolidated data service, we are not only enhancing data delivery but also empowering our clients to gain real-time insights and make informed decisions faster and more efficiently. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable infrastructure that meets the evolving needs of the capital markets.”

Grethe Brown, CEO of DiffusionData, added, “We are excited to partner with Options, a recognized leader in capital markets infrastructure. By integrating our Diffusion framework with Options’ consolidated data service, we are providing clients with a powerful solution that combines real-time data streaming with unparalleled control and efficiency. This collaboration will enable users to harness the full potential of their data, delivering seamless and personalized data streams that drive better decision-making and operational performance. Together, we are setting a new standard for data delivery in the financial services industry.”