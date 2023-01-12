Opensee Makes Key Appointments For Global Expansion - Rodrigo Medgenberg Appointed VP Sales, While Opensee Makes Three New Hires In New York To Drive Sales And Client Support In The U.S.

Opensee, the leading platform enabling business users at financial institutions to analyse the most granular data in real time, has made one global appointment and added three executives in its New York office to drive sales and broaden support for international and domestic clients in the U.S. The appointments deliver on one pillar of Opensee’s global growth strategy following the 11 million euro Series A funding round it announced in December.

Abdul Anwari and Michael Bailleux join as U.S. Sales Directors and will report to Rodrigo Medgenberg, who Opensee appointed as VP Sales late last year. At the same time the company also recruited Stéphane Sesquin as its New York-based Head of Solutions in the U.S.

Opensee established a representative office in Singapore late last year as well, to expand in SouthEast Asia.

Aside from growing its global footprint, the Series A funding round led by Omnes Capital, with the participation of Laurion Capital and Societe Generale Ventures, also allows Opensee to develop its innovative product roadmap, notably in advanced AI analytics as well as multiple turnkey solutions delivered as a fully managed Cloud SaaS.

Stephane Rio, Founder and CEO of Opensee, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Rodrigo, whose track record at Refinitiv, Digital Asset and Salesforce will help us drive global sales as we staff up our New York office with top-notch professionals who bring a wealth of experience in data technologies and financial markets. It demonstrates our ambitions to support existing multinational clients in the U.S. and to grow our business in the biggest buy side and sell side market. Our mission is to democratise access to data at scale, so financial institutions can leverage the intelligence hidden in their data for competitive advantage, better decision-making and client responsiveness.”

Opensee addresses the data stack challenge facing financial institutions as new risk and regulatory reporting obligations have multiplied exponentially the underlying data they need to collect and store.

Unlike legacy data architecture currently used by most institutions, Opensee’s platform gives users real-time access to 100% of the data without limiting its size or granular detail. The platform’s calculators and embedded analytics enable Front Office, Risk and Finance managers to manipulate the harnessed data for intelligence in a variety of use cases.