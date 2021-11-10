Opening Remarks, Speech By Datuk Zainal Izlan Zainal Abidin, Deputy Chief Executive, Securities Commission Malaysia, Expo 2020 Dubai Sustainable Finance Week, 10 November 2021

Distinguished speakers, Ladies & Gentlemen,
Good afternoon or Good morning, depending on where you are dialling in from.
It gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you to Day 3 of Malaysia’s Sustainable Finance Week at the Expo 2020 Dubai. I hope the proceedings in the first two days of this conference have provided useful insights to all the participants on the important role of Islamic finance in facilitating the development of a sustainable economy, and on some key initiatives that Malaysia has undertaken in this area. I am similarly hopeful that today’s deliberations, which will focus on the role of the asset management industry in driving the growth of sustainable finance, will generate more food for thought among all the participants.
