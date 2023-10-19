Opening Remarks, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell, At The Economic Club Of New York Luncheon, New York, New York

Before our discussion, I will take a few minutes to discuss recent economic data and the outlook for monetary policy.

Recent Economic Data

Incoming data over recent months show ongoing progress toward both of our dual mandate goals—maximum employment and stable prices.

Inflation

By the time the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) raised rates in March 2022, it was clear that restoring price stability would require both the unwinding of pandemic-related distortions to supply and demand, and also restrictive monetary policy to cool strong demand and give supply time to catch up. These forces are now working together to bring inflation down.

After peaking at 7.1 percent in June 2022, 12-month headline PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation is estimated at 3.5 percent through September.1 Core PCE inflation, which omits the volatile food and energy components, provides a better indicator of where inflation is heading. Twelve-month core PCE inflation peaked at 5.6 percent in February 2022 and is estimated at 3.7 percent through September.

