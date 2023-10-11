BV_Trial Banner.gif
Opening Remarks, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia, 2023 OECD-Asia Roundtable On Corporate Governance, 11 October 2023

Date 11/10/2023

At the 2023 OECD-Asia Roundtable on Corporate Governance held at the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) today, Deputy Finance Minister I YB Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan officiated the Asia launch of the revised G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance.

 

Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman of the SC, emphasised the priority of corporate governance, which is the commitment to address climate change. “The Revised G20/OECD Principles is a key milestone, encapsulating renewed global consensus on governance expectations, including the role of governance in supporting sustainability and resilience,” he said.

