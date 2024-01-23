OpenFin Announces OpenFin For Salesforce On Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace - OpenFin's Customers Can Now Benefit From A Seamless Integration Creating Great Customer And Employee Experiences.

OpenFin, today announced it has launched OpenFin for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, a leading enterprise marketplace for partner apps and experts, empowering customers using Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to instantly integrate Salesforce with other applications. Used by 90% of the top global banks, OpenFin's client-side technology brings together apps and data into one unified desktop. Enterprises can now connect their workplace applications—third party, native, or web—to empower teams to be as efficient as possible.

OpenFin for Salesforce

With OpenFin for Salesforce, enterprises can now more easily integrate Salesforce with other applications on their desktop by eliminating the complexity of authentication and connectivity set up. Salesforce becomes even more easy to use, integrating into a customizable platform that unifies disparate apps and content, providing a more efficient experience for employees and customers. Eliminating the need for expensive server-side integrations, the app reduces the cost and development resources needed to create seamless workflows.



Comments on the News