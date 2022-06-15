Open For Application: SC-OCIS Visiting Fellowship Programme In Islamic Finance At Oxford Centre For Islamic Studies UK

The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and the Oxford Centre for Islamic Studies (OCIS) UK are inviting aspiring scholars to apply for the 11th Scholar in Residence (SIR) Visiting Fellowship Programme in Islamic Finance for the academic year of 2022/23.

This Programme is open to academicians or practitioners who can demonstrate competence in conducting independent applied research on topics of contemporary relevance to the Islamic capital market, with prioritisation of Maqasid al Shariah, Islamic social finance and fintech, the halal economy, impact investing and SRI-related topics.

Applicants should specialise in Islamic finance and/or a closely related discipline with extensive practical experience in the related field. The closing submission date for application is 10th July 2022. Click here to apply.

The successful applicant is expected to take up residence for one academic year at the OCIS starting October 2022.

Besides conducting research, the selected scholar will be required to deliver occasional lectures and seminars, engage in collaborative study, and conduct outreach to relevant institutions.

Since its inception in 2012, the programme has generated significant global interest with applications from a wide range of disciplines, representing the diversity and inclusiveness of Islamic finance. Past scholars include academicians and industry practitioners from Malaysia, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas.

This programme is part of the SC’s continuous efforts in sustaining and globalising the development of the Islamic capital market through strategic partnership with OCIS, with thought leadership serving as a key pillar.

For further details on the SIR Programme, visit the Visiting Fellowship section of the OCIS website at www.oxcis.ac.uk.