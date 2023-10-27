Nigeria Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Oscar Onyema Recognised For West African Capital Market Impact

Oscar N. Onyema, OON, has been recognised by the West African Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) for his contribution and support in shaping the integration of capital markets in the region and for being the first Chairman of the West African Capital Markets Integration Council (WACMIC).

Onyema was given the recognition at the recently completed West Africa Capital Market Conference held in Lagos on the 25th and 26th of October 2023. The Group CEO of NGX Group was the President of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) between 2014 and 2018. During his tenure as the pioneer chairman of WACMIC, he led the design of the journey map for Phase 1 to 3 of capital markets regional integration.

This period also saw the council securing funding partnership with African Development Bank (AfDB) for the project. The Phase 1 sponsorship access was implemented, and the first cross border transaction happened during his chairmanship.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Onyema is also credited for his leadership role in the transition of the Exchange into a demutualised, for-profit entity limited by shareholding from its previous mutual, limited by guarantee structure.