BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Nigeria Stock Exchange Chief Executive Officer Oscar Onyema Recognised For West African Capital Market Impact

Date 27/10/2023

Oscar N. Onyema, OON, has been recognised by the West African Securities Regulators Association (WASRA) for his contribution and support in shaping the integration of capital markets in the region and for being the first Chairman of the West African Capital Markets Integration Council (WACMIC).

 

Onyema was given the recognition at the recently completed West Africa Capital Market Conference held in Lagos on the 25th and 26th of October 2023. The Group CEO of NGX Group was the President of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) between 2014 and 2018.  During his tenure as the pioneer chairman of WACMIC, he led the design of the journey map for Phase 1 to 3 of capital markets regional integration.

This period also saw the council securing funding partnership with African Development Bank (AfDB) for the project. The Phase 1 sponsorship access was implemented, and the first cross border transaction happened during his chairmanship.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE), Onyema is also credited for his leadership role in the transition of the Exchange into a demutualised, for-profit entity limited by shareholding from its previous mutual, limited by guarantee structure.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg