ontraders.com: BaFin Investigates The Company ONTraders International

Date 22/12/2023

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) warns consumers about the company ONTraders International and the services it is offering. BaFin has information that the company is offering financial services on its website ontraders.com without the required authorisation. The company is not supervised by BaFin.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial or investment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG).

 

Please be aware

BaFin, the German Federal Criminal Police Office (Bundeskriminalamt – BKA) and the German state criminal police offices (Landeskriminalämter) recommend that consumers seeking to invest money online should exercise the utmost caution and do the necessary research beforehand in order to identify fraud attempts at an early stage.

