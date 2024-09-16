Ontario Securities Commission Seeks Applications For Investor Advisory Panel

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is inviting applications for membership on its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP), an advisory committee to the OSC that provides the primary retail investor perspective on policy, rule-making and other regulatory initiatives.

The IAP advises and comments on proposed rules, policies and investor protection issues. It considers the views of a broad range of investors by consulting with them and organizations representing investors.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process. New IAP members will be selected to ensure the panel continues to:

represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and investor and other perspectives;

fulfill its mandate; and

operate productively as a collaborative team.

Members are appointed for terms of up to two years and will be compensated for their time in meeting the IAP’s mandate .

The term for some IAP members have ended or will end in the coming year. New members will be appointed to staggered terms beginning at different points depending on when vacancies arise.

A selection committee consisting of the OSC’s Chief Executive Officer and two Executive Vice Presidents will interview short-listed candidates and appoint the new members.

If you are interested, please submit your resume indicating your relevant experience by Wednesday, October 16th to InvestorOffice@osc.gov.on.ca

The OSC is an equal opportunity employer committed to a diverse, equitable and inclusive environment that fosters belonging where diverse perspectives are represented.

It is our priority to ensure opportunities are visible and barrier-free to all under-represented groups, including, but not limited to, Indigenous, Black, and racialized groups, people with disabilities, women, and people from the LGBTQ2S+ community.

If you require an accommodation during the recruitment process, please let us know by contacting our confidential inbox HRRecruitment@osc.gov.on.ca

Visit Accessibility at the OSC to review the OSC’s policies on accessibility and accommodation in the workplace.

The OSC is a proud partner with the following organizations: BlackNorth Initiative, Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion, Ascend Canada, and Pride at Work Canada.

