Ontario Securities Commission Publishes Exempt Market Activity Dashboard

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today published a dashboard of exempt market data on capital raising activity by Canadian corporate (non-investment fund) issuers in Ontario’s exempt market.

This new dashboard format provides an overview of prospectus-exempt distributions by corporate issuers headquartered in Canada that raised capital from Ontario investors between 2018 and 2023.

About the dashboard:

Focuses on capital formation activity by Canadian issuers in Ontario’s exempt market.

Highlights trends in capital raising activity across multiple parameters such as exemption type, issuer sector, and issuer headquarters.

Dynamic format allows for more timely updates and users to personalize search parameters and dashboards based on user needs.

The dashboard does not include information about prospectus exempt distributions made by foreign issuers in Ontario’s exempt market. OSC staff are reviewing the Coordinated Blanket Order 13-933 – Temporary exemption from the requirement to transmit a report of exempt distribution through SEDAR+ in connection with distributions of eligible foreign securities to permitted clients, which expires in January 2025. We will provide an update prior to the expiration of the blanket order.

