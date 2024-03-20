Ontario Securities Commission Opens Registration For OSC Dialogue 2024

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today opened registration for OSC Dialogue 2024: Inviting, thriving and secure capital markets.

OSC Dialogue 2024 is a full-day conference that convenes business leaders, senior regulators, and international policy experts to discuss current and future trends in capital markets and securities regulation and the steps underway to ensure our capital markets are best in class.

Keynotes

The Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy , Minister of Finance, Ontario

, Minister of Finance, Ontario Dr. Vivienne Ming , American Theoretical Neuroscientist and Entrepreneur

, American Theoretical Neuroscientist and Entrepreneur Erik Thedéen , Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank)

, Governor and Chairman of the Executive Board of the Riksbank (Sweden’s central bank) Grant Vingoe , Chief Executive Officer, OSC

Investing 2030: Navigating a new era

Brigitte Catellier , Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic

, Associate Director, Osgoode Investor Protection Clinic Tom C.W. Lin , Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, Temple University’s Beasley School of Law

, Jack E. Feinberg Chair Professor of Law, Temple University’s Beasley School of Law Sasha Tregebov , Director, Behavioural Insights Team Canada

, Director, Behavioural Insights Team Canada Moderator: Sonny Randhawa , Executive Director, OSC

Do public markets matter anymore?

Loui Anastasopoulos , CEO, TSX and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group

, CEO, TSX and Global Head, Capital Formation, TMX Group Bruce Flatt , CEO, Brookfield

, CEO, Brookfield Renee Jones , Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Boston College Law School

, Professor and Dr. Thomas F. Carney Distinguished Scholar, Boston College Law School Moderator : Winnie Sanjoto, Director, Corporate Finance, OSC

Capitalizing on AI: Pathways to responsible and sustainable growth

Dr. Foteini Agrafioti , Chief Science Officer at RBC and Head of Borealis AI

, Chief Science Officer at RBC and Head of Borealis AI Mario Schlener , Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in Canada and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young’s Global Responsible AI

, Managing Partner, Risk Consulting in Canada and Global FS Risk Technology Lead and Co-lead of Ernst and Young’s Global Responsible AI Cameron Schuler , Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute

, Chief Commercialization Officer and Vice President, Industry Innovation, Vector Institute Moderator : Kevin Fine, Director, Derivatives, OSC

Securing Our Markets: Deterrence, disruption, collaboration

Gurbir S. Grewal , Director, Division of Enforcement, SEC

, Director, Division of Enforcement, SEC Tim Mullaly , Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, ASIC

, Executive Director, Enforcement and Compliance, ASIC Elsa Renzella , Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, CIRO

, Senior Vice-President, Enforcement and Registration, CIRO Moderator : Leslie Byberg, Executive Director, OSC

The full agenda is available on the OSC website.

OSC Dialogue 2024 will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The cost to attend is $525 and includes admission, program materials through our app, networking reception, continental breakfast, buffet lunch and refreshment breaks. Group rates are also available. OSC Dialogue is delivered on a cost-recovery basis.

For the latest updates on OSC Dialogue, please subscribe to our event updates, visit the OSC website, and follow #OSCDialogue on X and LinkedIn.