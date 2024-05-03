Ontario Securities Commission Launches New Strategic Plan For An Agile, Responsive And Proactive Regulator

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today released its new strategic plan, setting out how the OSC will approach its work over the next six years to achieve the best outcomes for Ontario investors and capital markets participants.

“Technological innovation, as well as changes in investor behaviours and demographics have led to a substantial shift in today’s capital markets landscape, and the OSC must adapt in response,” said Kevan Cowan, Chair of the OSC Board. “This plan builds on the work done in recent years to modernize the OSC, and sets out a clear path forward that is responsive to trends in the marketplace and sustainable over the long term.”

“Ontario businesses and investors need an efficient, responsive and proactive capital markets regulator in order to thrive and participate confidently in our markets,” said Grant Vingoe, OSC CEO. “To address the growing speed and complexity of our markets, we need to be bold and agile, and equipped to represent the interests of Ontario’s businesses and investors within Canada and internationally.”

The strategic plan sets out how the OSC will mobilize its resources and expertise to deliver on its mandate amid ongoing changes, opportunities, and risks. It centres on six strategic goals, each introducing a varying degree of change from how the Commission regulates today and leading to distinct outcomes responsive to the market. The plan covers a six-year period to provide transparency and stability for the OSC’s stakeholders on what they can expect from the regulator.

The OSC will continue to consult extensively with stakeholders to shape annual priorities and receive input on policy areas.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.