Ontario Securities Commission Launches Investing Academy During Financial Literacy Month

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced a new interactive feature on its recently relaunched Get Smarter About Money investor education website and its programming for Financial Literacy Month.

Investing Academy by GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca has free courses designed to help people take action in ensuring a safe and secure financial future.​ It includes three modules for learners of any age: Investing 101, Managing your Money 101 and Planning for the Future. You can visit GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca/Learn to enroll.

The courses include learning activities, quizzes, tips and videos and take about one hour to complete. ​The learning platform is easy to use and accessible on desktop and mobile devices. Investing Academy can help investors build the knowledge and confidence to invest and plan for their future by participating in the capital markets.

“We’re pleased to introduce our suite of investor education courses during Financial Literacy Month,” said Tyler Fleming, Director of the Investor Office at the OSC. “Investing Academy is an important pilot education initiative that encourages people to gain knowledge and put it into action, on top of many other planned activities and resources for Financial Literacy Month.”

Investing Academy by GetSmarterAboutMoney.ca will help advance the investor protection mandate of the OSC​. The course modules reinforce the OSC’s leadership role in offering free education and outreach across multiple channels including videos, articles, tools and other resources.

Managing your money in a changing world is the theme of this year’s Financial Literacy Month. Throughout November, OSC in the Community is offering many in person and virtual activities. The outreach program takes the OSC’s regulatory mandate from Bay Street to Main Street and provides people with information on growing and protecting their money. All events are free to participants.

