Ontario Securities Commission Dialogue 2021: Creating Conditions For Growth

The Ontario Securities Commission’s (OSC) signature annual conference, OSC Dialogue takes place virtually on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.
This year, top industry leaders will discuss the role of the financial community, regulators and policymakers in fostering vibrant capital markets as we emerge from COVID-19. Attendees at this year’s conference will hear from:
- Cathie Armour, Commissioner, Australian Securities and Investments Commission
- Paul Beaudry, Deputy Governor, Bank of Canada
- Wendy Berman, Vice-Chair, OSC
- Honourable Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, Ontario
- Leslie Byberg, Executive Director, OSC
- Patricia Callon, Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Sun Life
- Susan Greenglass, Director, Market Regulation, OSC
- Neil Gross, President, Component Strategies Consulting, and Chair, OSC Investor Advisory Panel
- Peter Haynes, Managing Director, TD Securities
- Geordie Hungerford, CEO, First Nations Financial Management Board
- Sarah Keyes, CEO, ESG Global Advisors Inc.
- Edward Kholodenko, President and CEO, Questrade
- Tim Kiladze, Reporter and Columnist, Globe and Mail
- David Lewis, President, BEworks Research Institute
- Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO, Alberta Securities Commission
- Richard Manley, Managing Director, Head of Sustainable Investing | Global Leadership Team, CPP Investments
- Jo-Anne Matear, Manager, Corporate Finance, OSC
- Sheldon Mills, Executive Director, Consumers and Competition, Financial Conduct Authority
- Tim Moseley, Vice-Chair, OSC
- Jennifer Newman, Senior Managing Director, Real Estate Operations and Special Projects, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
- Paul Redman, Director, Regulatory Strategy and Research, and Chief Economist, OSC
- Cass R. Sunstein, Robert Walmsley University Professor, Harvard Law School
- Michael Thom, Managing Director, CFA Societies Canada
- Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO, OSC
Registration information, the full agenda and speaker biographies are available here.
Media interested in attending OSC Dialogue 2021 are asked to register in advance by contacting media_inquiries@osc.gov.on.ca