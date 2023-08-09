Ontario Securities Commission Appoints Special Advisor On Registrant Regulation

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the appointment of Craig Hayman as a Special Advisor on issues related to the regulation and oversight of registered firms and individuals.

In this role, Mr. Hayman will provide expert advice to the OSC on the development and implementation of critical investor protection initiatives to improve registrant-client interactions and enhance transparency for investors.

“Craig brings a wealth of experience and a valuable perspective to this important new role,” said OSC CEO Grant Vingoe. “We plan to leverage his high level of expertise and intimate industry knowledge as we work to achieve better outcomes for investors and all capital market participants.”

Mr. Hayman has more than three decades of financial services and leadership experience, including 17 years as an investment advisor and senior leader with Edward Jones Investments Canada. Prior to his retirement from Edward Jones in 2016, he held numerous responsibilities within the Canadian division, including leading the Products, Services and Marketing Division; taking responsibility for Financial Advisor Recruiting, Training and Development; and overall branch leadership for all 700 branches in Canada.

Mr. Hayman spent the early part of his career in pension administration and investment with several large financial institutions and is also a CFA Charterholder. He previously served as an OSC Commissioner and Board Member.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at https://www.osc.ca.