 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?

Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee Members

Date 04/02/2020

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is pleased to announce the updated membership of the Securities Proceedings Advisory Committee (SPAC).

The SPAC is an advisory committee to the OSC’s Office of the Secretary. The SPAC provides comment and advice on a variety of policy and procedural initiatives relating to proceedings before the Commission’s administrative tribunal. The SPAC includes members in good standing with the Law Society of Ontario who are currently practicing, or have within the last three years practiced, in the area of securities litigation. Members serve three-year terms. Staff of the OSC’s Enforcement Branch and Office of the Secretary also serve on the committee.

The Office of the Secretary would like to thank former SPAC members Andrea Burke, Andrew Gray, Shara Roy and Usman Sheikh for their time, expertise and valuable contributions.

New incoming members are:

James Camp Camp Advocacy
Adam Chisholm McMillan LLP
Craig Lockwood Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP
David Sischy Groia & Company Professional Corporation

 

Continuing members are:

Grace Knakowski Secretary to the Commission, OSC (Chair of SPAC)
Daniel Bach Siskinds LLP
Robert Blair Manager, Adjudication Legal Services, Office of the Secretary, OSC
Matthew Britton Senior Litigation Counsel and Head of Appeals, Enforcement Branch, OSC
David Conklin Goodmans LLP
Derek Ferris Senior Litigation Counsel and Case Lead, Enforcement Branch, OSC
Lara Jackson Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP
Susan Kushneryk Hansell LLP
Brad Moore Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP
Ryan Morris Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
Bruce O’Toole O’Toole Advocacy
Laura Paglia Borden Ladner Gervais LLP
Carolyn Slon Senior Legal Counsel, Office of the Secretary, OSC (secretary to SPAC)
Johanna Superina Deputy Director, Enforcement Branch, OSC

  

Additional information about the SPAC, including its mandate, is available on the OSC’s website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair and efficient capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk.  Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.gov.on.ca.

 