Ontario Securities Commission Announces New Members Of Its Investor Advisory Panel

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced two new members of its independent Investor Advisory Panel (IAP) following a public application process.

The new IAP members are:

Daniel Bach: Mr. Bach is a partner at Siskinds LLP, with extensive experience in investor recovery and dispute resolution on behalf of plaintiffs. His practice includes complex securities and consumer-related class actions on behalf of individuals, asset managers and pension funds. He is the past Chair of the Advocates Society’s Securities Litigation Practice Group, and teaches, speaks and has published in the areas of securities litigation, corporate governance and class proceedings.

Mr. Bach has been appointed for a two-year term effective December 1, 2023.

Ian Tam: Mr. Tam has over 15 years of financial services experience, and currently serves as Director, Investment Research at Morningstar Canada. His responsibilities include ensuring the relevance and visibility of Morningstar’s data, research, ratings and thought leadership among investors, as well as participating in public consultations and speaking engagements on significant securities regulatory developments. He is a member and former Chair of the Canadian Investment Funds Standards Committee and a CFA Charterholder.

Mr. Tam has been appointed for a two-year term effective December 1, 2023.

The IAP is an important voice for investors in the regulatory process, and new members were selected to ensure that the IAP continues to represent a broad range of relevant experience, skills, knowledge and perspectives.

The OSC would like to take this opportunity to thank outgoing IAP members Ivy Lam and Cary List, whose terms ended earlier this year, for their valuable contributions to the IAP.

Full biographical information on all IAP members, along with details on meetings, submissions and other activity, is available in the Investor Advisory Panel section of the OSC website.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.