Ontario Securities Commission Announces Market Structure Advisory Committee Members

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announced today the membership of the Market Structure Advisory Committee (MSAC) for the 2023–2025 term.

Established in 2011, the MSAC serves as a forum to discuss issues associated with market structure and marketplace operations. The MSAC also acts as a source of input and feedback for OSC staff to help facilitate the development of policy and rule-making initiatives that promote investor protection, fair and efficient capital markets, and confidence in those markets.

The MSAC is chaired by Susan Greenglass, Director of the Market Regulation Branch at the OSC and will meet quarterly, with members serving up to two consecutive two-year terms.

Effective October 20, 2023, the MSAC members are:

Andreas Park, Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

Bryan Blake, MATCHNow

Cindy Petlock, Tradelogiq Markets Inc.

Craig Hurl, Independent

David Lauer, Urvin Finance

Doug Clark, TMX Group

Irina Issakova, TD Asset Management Inc.

John Christofilos, AGF Investments Inc.

Laflèche Montreuil, Desjardins Securities

Mike Barclay, Morgan Stanley Canada

Patrick McEntyre, National Bank Financial Inc.

Randee Pavalow, Independent

Tracey Stern, Canadian Securities Exchange

