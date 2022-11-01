Ontario Securities Commission Announces Financial Literacy Month Initiatives Including New Crypto Content

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) is helping people make more informed decisions about their money through educational activities during Financial Literacy Month. In-person and online events will be held throughout November to help Ontarians increase their financial knowledge. To help people better understand emerging investments, the OSC has also expanded its crypto asset resources.

“Financial Literacy Month is a great time to assess and increase your knowledge about investment products, including newer options such as crypto assets,” said Tyler Fleming, Director of the OSC’s Investor Office. “Our website, GetSmarterAboutCrypto.ca can help you learn about the rules and the risks of investing in crypto. And, whether you’re learning how to budget or trying to save, we have a wealth of free, unbiased resources online and events this month to help increase your financial confidence.”

