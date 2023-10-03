BV_Trial Banner.gif
Ontario Securities Commission Advances Education And Outreach During Investor Education Month

Date 03/10/2023

The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) today announced activities to help people make more informed financial decisions as part of Investor Education Month and World Investor Week.

 

October is Investor Education Month in Canada, an initiative of Canadian securities regulators.  World Investor Week 

also takes place this month from October 2 to 8, 2023.

World Investor Week is a global campaign led by the International Organization of Securities Commissions to raise awareness about the importance of investor education. This year’s World Investor Week campaign  will focus on three main themes: investor resilience, crypto assets, and sustainable finance. The OSC and the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) are co-coordinators of Canada’s World Investor Week campaign.

