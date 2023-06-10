onsemi To Join The Nasdaq-100 Index Beginning June 20, 2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that onsemi (Nasdaq: ON) will become a component of the Nasdaq -100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the Nasdaq -100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE), the Nasdaq -100 Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXT), and the Nasdaq -100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG) prior to market open on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. onsemi will replace Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN) in the Nasdaq-100 Index® and the Nasdaq-100 Equal Weighted Index. Rivian Automotive, Inc. will also be removed from the Nasdaq -100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NDXESG) and the Nasdaq -100 Ex-Tech Sector Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. onsemi will be removed from the Nasdaq Q-50 Index (Nasdaq: NXTQ), Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index (Nasdaq: NGX), and Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG Index (Nasdaq: NGXESG) on the same date.

