Onramp Launches A Global Bitcoin Asset Management Platform Built On Multi-Institution Custody - The First Multi-Institution Custody Solution Set To Unlock The Trillions In Capital That’s Been Waiting On The Sidelines

Onramp selected the industry’s most reliable partners to deliver its multi-institution custody solution which maximizes security while reducing counterparty risk associated with trusting a single institution

Onramp is pioneering the first-ever implementation of a multisig quorum which leverages BitGo’s industry-leading cold storage key signing and authentication processes

Onramp’s veteran executive team, recent capital raise and early clients, which include CoinMENA, BitStop, Mash, Kingdom Trust, among others, have the firm positioned to execute on a truly differentiated vision for bitcoin custody

Onramp, a bitcoin asset-management platform, proudly announces its official launch, marking a step-function improvement in bitcoin custody. Onramp's differentiated approach to bitcoin custody, product offerings, and research and education establishes a new industry standard for sophisticated investors.

Introduction

Institutions and individuals face a dilemma when deciding how to gain access to and safely store bitcoin. Self-custody remains an excellent option for some, but inherent technical challenges and security considerations may not satisfy the preferences and requirements of all investors – while existing, centralized custodial options introduce other considerable risks.

Onramp, in partnership with BitGo, Coincover, and Kingdom Trust, bridges this gap by providing institutional allocators, financial intermediaries, and high net worth individuals (HNWIs) with a trust-minimized custodial solution that leverages bitcoin’s native properties to eliminate single points of failure.

Early clients of the Onramp custody include Kingdom Trust/Choice IRA, BitStop, CoinMENA, and Mash.

At the heart of these offerings is Onramp’s step-function improvement in bitcoin custody.

Onramp Multi-Institution Custody

Onramp’s bitcoin custody solution combines the strengths of self-custody with the ease of traditional institutional custody to maximize security while minimizing counterparty risk.

Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody leverages bitcoin’s battle-tested multisig capabilities to create institutional-grade vaults controlled by three institutional key holders. Each key is held by a different institution with expertise in bitcoin custody and its own independent KYC/AML onboarding and client authentication via the withdrawal process. Two of the three keys are necessary to move the funds in the vault at the direction of the end client.

In this way, Onramp’s custody solution delivers best-in-class bitcoin multisig security while removing the single-point-of-failure concerns associated with trusting a single custodian with unilateral control. To build the best multi-institution custody solution possible, Onramp selected the industry’s most reliable partners.

"BitGo believes that multi-institution custody can reduce counter party risk and onboard capital on the sidelines to Bitcoin. We're excited to partner with Onramp as they establish best practices for multi-institution custody. We applaud innovation in the custody space, new products and services using mult-sig technology, and we’re proud to do our part in enabling them" Mitch Kochman, Director of Platform Sales, BitGo

“Onramp’s Multi-Institution approach to Bitcoin custody is all about maximising security while minimising counterparty risk. This mission resonates deeply at Coincover, where we offer expertise in minimizing counterparty risk across the broad spectrum of custodial offerings in the market.

With access to products like the Bitcoin Investment Fund, Onramp’s multi-institution custody is a brilliant option for businesses and individual investors looking to interact with Bitcoin without worrying about the complexities of private key management, and what can happen if that goes wrong.” Alexander Saleh, Head of Partnerships, Coincover

Partnering with the Best

Not all custodians have the capabilities and core competencies necessary to handle the challenges of digital asset custody, as shown by the recent collapse of centralized custodians.

To build an institutional-grade bitcoin custody solution, Onramp has collaborated with the very best:

Multi-sig infrastructure provider Onramp’s Multi-Institution Custody solution is powered by BitGo, Inc., the leading digital asset infrastructure provider founded and led by the inventor of bitcoin’s multi-sig technology, Mike Belshe

Key-holding institutions BitGo Trust – a Qualified Custodian entity under the BitGo umbrella Kingdom Trust – the first Qualified Custodian to custody bitcoin Coincover – the blockchain protection company



Crucially, while Onramp works with the very best in bitcoin custody and multi-sig solutions, the Onramp Multi-Institution Custody solution minimizes the trust necessary for each institutional key-holder, as none can unilaterally control the assets.

To date, most institutional allocators have been wary of entrusting a single custodian with bitcoin and unwilling or unable to set up and maintain a bitcoin self-custody solution. The Onramp Multi-Institution Custody solution is a step-function improvement on existing bitcoin custody options that eliminates these custody challenges and unlocks access to bitcoin for institutional capital allocators.

All of Onramp’s product offerings are built with this core value proposition at the center.

Onramp Product Offerings

Onramp is a bitcoin asset management platform built with Onramp Multi-Institution Custody at its core. This unique and differentiated custody model allows Onramp to offer a full suite of products and services, tailored to the needs of HNWIs, financial intermediaries, and institutional allocators.