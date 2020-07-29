Only A Quarter Of CISI Members Show Interest In Returning To Office Post-Pandemic, Says Financial Services Survey

Only 25% of CISI members see themselves returning to their offices for the same number of working days as before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the CISI.
The CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) is the not-for-profit, professional body for those working in wealth management, financial planning and capital markets and conducted its annual member survey from June to July 2020.
Attracting over 2,000 respondents, members were asked: “Following the pandemic, do you think you will return to an office environment for the same number of working days as you did before the lockdown happened?” Of those who responded, 46% said “No”, with 28% indicating “It is too early to say.”
In addition, during 24 March – 6 July the CISI undertook a survey of the wider financial services profession, attracting over 700 responses. Answering the question: “Do you think your business will survive six months of Covid-19 disruption?”, 42% indicated they were unsure as to whether their business will survive six months of Covid-19 disruption. Only 7% said “No” with 35% being “Unsure”.
Over 66% of these respondents thought it would take 12+ months or more for their business and the economy to recover Covid-19 disruption, with 11% indicating 9-12 months.
Simon Culhane, Chartered FCSI, CISI CEO said: “These are truly challenging times for financial services business owners, firms and individuals working in our profession globally. Many firms have had an epiphany, including ourselves, as to the ease and benefits of working from home. Businesses are now re-evaluating what is the purpose of an office, with many focussing on using them primarily for creativity, collaboration and communication rather than a de facto place for work.”