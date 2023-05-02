OneTick Appoints Shailesh Dwivedi Head Of Buy-Side Regulatory Solutions - Capital Markets Veteran Will Tap Significant Product Management Expertise To Drive Innovation And Growth In OneTick’s Buy-Side Offerings

OneMarketData, LLC, a leader in tick data management and analytics, today announced it appointed Shailesh Dwivedi as Head of Buy-side Regulatory Solutions. A proven financial technology leader with extensive experience working in product management across top-tier banks, asset management firms and consultancies, Dwivedi will oversee and expand OneTick’s buy-side offerings to ensure OneTick clients meet and exceed requirements across the global regulatory landscape.

Dwivedi previously served as Vice President at Credit Suisse, where he managed and advanced the firm's cross-asset tick data platform. In this position he expanded the platform to deliver streaming analytics products to improve execution quality, modernized the flagship Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) framework to enable multi-fold performance improvement, and achieved an open data architecture to grow the user base. He also oversaw Credit Suisse’s in-house OneTick Regulatory & Trade Surveillance application, leveraging the platform’s scalable tiered data architecture, sophisticated normalization layer and optimal regulation specific modules to cost-effectively cater to regulations across multiple regions.

Dwivedi said, "As a OneTick customer for over 10 years I’ve been able to experience the power of the OneTick platform firsthand. OneTick enables users to quickly build and deploy data-intensive, customized and cost-effective solutions to accelerate time to market and ensure compliance in today’s evolving regulatory landscape. I am thrilled to join OneMarketData’s talented regulatory solutions team and look forward to working closely with our buy-side clients and the broader industry as we enhance our offerings to meet growing client and market demand."

Dermot Harriss, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Solutions at OneMarketData said, “OneTick’s regulatory solutions have continuously evolved to help our clients navigate their most complex surveillance, best execution and analytics requirements. As more leading buy-side firms select OneTick to meet their regulatory and compliance needs across multiple asset classes and global jurisdictions, it’s critical that we have an experienced technology leader who understands firsthand the challenges our clients face. We’re thrilled to have Shailesh lead our buy-side team and are confident that his experience and intimate knowledge of the OneTick platform will be invaluable as we extend our buy-side offerings.”

Dwivedi holds a Master of Science in Finance and IT from Warwick Business School, UK.