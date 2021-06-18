Omer-Decugis & Cie lists On Euronext Growth Paris

- €18.3 million raised
- Market capitalisation of €63.3 million
- 84th listing on Euronext’s markets in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Omer-Decugis & Cie, international group specialising in fresh and exotic fruit and vegetables, on its listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALODC).
Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is an international family business based in Rungis that has been developed from father to son for 6 generations. Mastering the entire value chain from production to distribution, the group has developed specific expertise in fruit and vegetable ripening, and is a listed supplier for all distribution channels for fresh fruit and vegetables in France and Europe. The group offers more than 1,000 products, marketing its principal products under its own well-known brands (Dibra, Selvatica, Terrasol, Le Marché, etc.). Recognised for its expertise, the quality of its value chain and its social and environmental ethics, Omer-Decugis & Cie has recorded continuous growth for more than 10 years. Omer-Decugis & Cie has chosen to go public in order to provide the group with the financial resources necessary to support its 2025 growth ambitions with a consolidated turnover target of €230 million and an EBITDA margin of over 5%.
Omer-Decugis & Cie was listed through the admission to trading of the 8,435,295 shares making up its equity and of 2,435,295 new shares issued under a Global Offering[1], before the potential exercise of the over-allotment option.
The admission and issue price of Omer-Decugis & Cie shares was set at €7.50 per share. Market capitalisation was €63.3 million on the day of listing. The offering raised €18.3 million altogether.
The Offering was a resounding success with French and international institutional and individual investors. The Global Offering, including the Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement, was oversubscribed 2.2 times.
Vincent Omer-Decugis, CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, said: “We are very pleased with the enthusiastic reception given to Omer-Decugis & Cie and the success of our IPO, which marks a new stage in the Group's development. We would like to thank the institutional and individual investors, in France and internationally, for their confidence and their support for our development ambitions, which aim to make Omer-Decugis & Cie one of the European leaders in the sector. The funds raised and the daily commitment of all our employees will enable us to accelerate our strategy of balanced growth, combining economic performance, sustainable agriculture and social and environmental responsibility.”
Caption: Vincent Omer-Decugis, CEO of Omer-Decugis & Cie, rang the bell during a ceremony this morning together with Delphine d’Amarzit, CEO of Euronext Paris, to celebrate the Initial Public Offering of Omer-Decugis & Cie.
About Omer-Decugis & Cie
Founded in 1850, Omer-Decugis & Cie is a family group specialising in fresh fruits and vegetables, mainly exotic, for European consumers. The Group covers the entire value chain from production to importation and has specific expertise in ripening. The Group markets fruit sourced mainly from Latin America, Africa and Europe through all distribution networks (supermarkets and hypermarkets, institutional and commercial catering, specialised distribution and fresh cuts). Committed to sustainable agriculture, respectful of regions and people, the Group has obtained an “Exemplary” EthiFinance ESG rating of 81/100. Based at the Rungis market, Omer-Decugis & Cie generated turnover of €120 million in the fiscal year ended 30 September 2020, representing over 100,000 metric tons of fresh fruits and vegetables distributed.
[1] The Global Offering was made up of a Public Offering that included an Open Price Public Offering and a Global Placement with institutional investors in France and other countries.