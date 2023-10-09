Oliver Haste Joins Propellant.digital As Head Of EMEA Product

Propellant.digital (“Propellant”), the analytics FinTech which captures and analyses global trading activity to drive business decisions, today announced that Oliver Haste has joined as Head of EMEA Product.

This is Propellant’s second senior appointment in five weeks, reflecting the firm’s ambitious growth plans and its anticipation of increasing demand for data analytics tools in Fixed Income.

Based in London, Oliver is tasked with enhancing Propellant’s award-winning platform and each step of the client experience. Having recently overseen a series of data-related projects and MiFID II client innovations at Goldman Sachs, Oliver will develop new Propellant services to help clients gain deeper insights from multiple data sources.

“It is an exciting time to work in data analytics,” said Oliver Haste. “Regulators understand that data holds the key to market transparency while investors realise that the data they need for better investment outcomes is within reach - but organising and analysing it remains the real challenge. Propellant’s unique solution unlocks the full potential of market data and I aim to push the boundaries of what all market participants can expect from data analytics software.”

“Oliver’s deep understanding of data analytics in capital markets will mean an even stronger Propellant platform to support the decision-making of our growing client portfolio,” said Allan Horgan, CTO of Propellant. “We look forward to enhancing our services over the next year with Oliver alongside his sales counterpart, Charlie Gibson, who joined earlier this month.”

Since Propellant was launched in mid 2021 its analytics platform has attracted 30 clients globally, including eight of the top ten Fixed Income dealers, two Asset Managers, two Hedge Funds and five trading venues.