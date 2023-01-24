Oliver Hans To leave Boerse Stuttgart Group

Oliver Hans (aged 57) leaves Boerse Stuttgart Group on his own wish. As of 1 May 2023 he will head the non-profit foundation Caritas Stiftung Stuttgart. In agreement with the committees, he will resign from his position as Managing Director of the public entity Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and its operating company on 31 March 2023. The other Managing Directors Dr Katja Bodenhöfer-Alte and Dr Constantin Bettermann will take over his responsibilities. Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and its operating company are part of Boerse Stuttgart Group, the sixth largest exchange group in Europe.

Oliver Hans has played a leading role in the development of Boerse Stuttgart Group and greatly contributed to its success over the last twenty years. He studied economics and came to Stuttgart in 2002 as Head of the Trading Surveillance Office of Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse. In 2005 he was appointed Managing Director of the public entity Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and its operating company. From January 2018 until June 2022, Oliver Hans was also a member of the Management Board and Chief Regulatory Officer of Boerse Stuttgart Group. In addition, he sat on the Management Board of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges from June 2019 until the end of 2022.

“I cordially thank Oliver Hans for his outstanding work as Managing Director of Baden-Wuerttembergische Wertpapierboerse and member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Group. As a highly qualified and experienced professional he has played a key role in shaping the group to its present form. We very much regret his departure and wish him all the very best for his new professional life”, said Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.