Oleg Viyugin Re-Elected As Chairman Of The Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board newly elected at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held its first meeting on 29 April 2020 by video conference. At the Board meeting, Oleg Viyugin, independent director, was re-elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Andrey Golikov was re-elected as Deputy Chairman.
The Supervisory Board named members and chairpersons to its Strategy Planning, Nomination and Remuneration, Audit, Risk Management and Technical Policy Committees.
Audit Committee members: Ramón Adarraga, Paul Bodart, Maria Gordon and Alexander Izosimov. Maria Gordon was elected as Chairperson.
Nomination and Remuneration Committee members: Oleg Viyugin, Maria Gordon, Alexander Izosimov and Maxim Krasnykh. Alexander Izosimov was elected as Chairperson.
Strategy Planning Committee members: Ramón Adarraga, Paul Bodart, Oleg Viyugin, Andrey Golikov, Dmitriy Eremeev, Maxim Krasnykh and Oskar Hartmann. Paul Bodart was elected as Chairperson.
Technical Policy Committee members: Dmitriy Eremeev, Maxim Krasnykh, Vadim Kulik, Vladimir Kurlyandchik, Kirill Menshov, Oskar Hartmann and Yuri Yartsev. Vadim Kulik was elected as Chairperson.
Risk Management Committee members: Andrey Golikov, Valery Goreglyad and Vadim Kulik. Andrey Golikov was elected the Chairperson.
Moscow Exchange seeks to continuously strengthen its corporate governance and to increase the number of independent directors on the Board. The Board currently is comprised of 12 directors, eight of whom are independent.