Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. To Join The NASDAQ-100 Index Beginning January 24, 2022

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL), will become a component of the NASDAQ-100 Index® (Nasdaq: NDX), the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index (Nasdaq: NDXE) and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index (Nasdaq: NDXX) prior to market open on Monday, January 24, 2022. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will replace Peloton Interactive, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTON) in the NASDAQ-100 Index®, the NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index and the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Index.
For more information about the company, go to http://www.odfl.com.