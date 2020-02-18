OFR Publishes Bank Systemic Risk Monitoring Tool

The Office of Financial Research (OFR) today announced the Bank Systemic Risk Monitor (BSRM), which is an enhancement to its G-SIB Scores Interactive Chart.
The BSRM is a collection of key risk measures for monitoring the largest banks and their interconnections. It allows users to easily assess a bank’s systemic risk capital surcharge (if any), total assets, leverage, and reliance on short-term wholesale funding.
In addition, a key feature of the BSRM is a contagion index developed by OFR researchers, which measures the exposure of the financial system to these banks.
The Bank Systemic Risk Monitor can be found here.