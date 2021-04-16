Official Celebrations Of GPW’s 30th Anniversary

- GPW celebrates today the 30th anniversary of its inaugurating session
- President of Poland Andrzej Duda is a guest of honour of the event
- Deputy Prime Ministers Jacek Sasin and Jarosław Gowin have addressed the attendees
- The conference agenda includes five panel discussions with speakers engaged in the development of the Polish capital market
- President of Poland Andrzej Duda is the patron of today’s event and the year-long celebrations of GPW’s 30th anniversary
The official celebrations of the 30th anniversary of the inaugurating session on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) have opened today as President of Poland Andrzej Duda rang the bell to open the trading session.
“Poland has changed beyond recognition in the last 30 years. GPW and everyone who has contributed to the functioning of a safe and fair market deserve credit for building up the Polish economy … We have the biggest exchange in Central and Eastern Europe. I wish GPW to become even stronger and bigger, a leading exchange both in Europe and globally,” said President of Poland Andrzej Duda who inaugurated the celebrations of GPW’s 30th anniversary.
“The exchange is inextricably linked with the economy. The exchange cannot be expected to grow strong, liquid and innovative without a fast growing economy. The development of our exchange mirrors steps in the evolution of Poland’s economy. Exchanges have transformed from equity trading venues into technology companies offering sophisticated services in different sectors of the financial industry. It is our aspiration to position our exchange in those megatrends as the CEE technology hub,” said Marek Dietl, President of the GPW Management Board.
The event brings together high-ranking representatives of public authorities as well as institutions and companies engaged in the development of the Polish capital market. Panel discussions dedicated to GPW’s history and future feature among others CEOs of listed companies. Participants of the Polish capital market discuss GPW’s development in the last 30 years as well as opportunities and challenges faced by the Warsaw Stock Exchange looking forward. The debate focuses among others on long-term savings of Poles and the impact of the pension system reform on the Polish stock exchange. The panel participants also discuss the perception of the Polish capital market from the perspective of issuers, investors, and brokers. Leading figures of the capital market participating in these day-long celebrations recall milestones in the 30-year-long history of the biggest exchange in Central and Eastern Europe.
The day-long presentations and discussions and today’s trading session will close with first GPW President Wiesław Rozłucki and present GPW President Marek Dietl ringing the bell.
The official celebrations of GPW’s 30th anniversary will span a full year under the honorary patronage of President of Poland Andrzej Duda.
For details of GPW’s 30th anniversary celebrations, visit the dedicated website at https://30latgpw.pl/.