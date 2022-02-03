Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency To Host Virtual Innovation Office Hours

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today announced that it will host virtual Innovation Office Hours on March 16-17, to promote responsible innovation in the federal banking system.
Office hours are one-on-one meetings with representatives from the OCC Office of Innovation to discuss financial technology (fintech), new products or services, partnering with a bank or fintech company, or other matters related to responsible innovation in financial services. Each meeting will last no longer than one hour.
Interested parties should request a virtual office hours session by February 18, and are asked to provide information on the topic(s) they are interested in discussing with the Office of Innovation. Specific meeting times and arrangements will be determined after the OCC receives and accepts the request.
The OCC Office of Innovation will hold another virtual office hours session in the second quarter of 2022.