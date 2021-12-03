Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Solicits Academic Papers, Research On Climate Risk In Banking And Finance

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is soliciting academic-focused papers and policy-focused research on climate risk in banking and finance for presentation to the OCC on June 6-7, 2022. Information presented will inform the OCC’s approach to developing climate-related financial risk management guidance for regulated institutions.
The June meeting will provide a platform for interested academic, regulatory, and other experts to meet and provide research on the interaction of climate change and the financial system. The event is limited to invited presenters and discussants of selected papers and OCC staff. The OCC anticipates selecting six to 10 papers for presentation and discussion, and will contact authors of selected papers directly.
Areas of interest include but are not limited to
- physical risks directly arising from climate change.
- transition risks from climate policies, technological innovation, consumer sentiment, or investor sentiment.
- differential community impact.
- climate risk modeling and stress testing.
- environmental, social, and corporate governance ratings and regulatory reliance.
Interested parties are invited to submit papers or a one-page extended abstract/executive summary by March 11, 2022, to EconClimateRiskSymposium@occ.treas.gov. Submitted papers must represent original and unpublished research.
Additional information about submitting a paper or research, or participating in the June meeting as a discussant, is available at www.occ.gov/climate.