Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Releases Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test Scenarios for 2022

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) released economic and financial market scenarios for use in the upcoming stress tests for covered institutions.
The supervisory scenarios include baseline and severely adverse scenarios, as described in the OCC’s rule that implements stress test requirements of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 (Dodd-Frank Act).
Section 165(i)(2) of the Dodd-Frank Act, as amended by the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, requires certain financial companies, including certain national banks and federal savings associations, to conduct periodic stress tests. The OCC’s stress testing rule states that the OCC will provide scenarios to covered institutions by February 15 of each year.
Covered institutions are required to use the scenarios to conduct stress tests. The results of the company-run stress tests provide the OCC with forward-looking information used in bank supervision and assist the agency in assessing the company’s risk profile and capital adequacy.
The 2022 scenario and background information can be found on the OCC’s stress testing website. The final policy statement on the development and distribution of the scenarios was issued on October 28, 2013, in the Federal Register.