Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Final Rule To Rescind Its 2020 Community Reinvestment Act Rule

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued a final rule to rescind the June 2020 Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) rule and replace it with a rule based on the rules adopted jointly by the Federal banking agencies in 1995, as amended. This action is intended to facilitate the ongoing interagency work to modernize the CRA regulatory framework and promote consistency for all insured depository institutions.
The final rule applies to national banks and both federal and state savings associations and takes effect on January 1, 2022.