Office Of The Comptroller Of The Currency Issues Annual Report For 2022

Date 05/01/2023

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) today published its 2022 Annual Report. The OCC Annual Report provides Congress with an overview of the condition of the federal banking system, discusses the OCC's strategic priorities and initiatives, and shares the agency’s financial management and condition.

 

The report specifically highlights the OCC's work to foster and safeguard trust – trust between financial providers and their consumers, trust between regulators and supervised institutions, trust that banks will not exploit working or vulnerable Americans, and trust among financial regulators to work together to solve broad problems.

